Shesterkin will defend the home net versus Vegas on Friday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Shesterkin is 1-1-1 in his last three starts, giving up nine goals on 65 shots, as he has not faced more than 25 shots in any of the three tilts. Shesterkin has struggled this season more than any other time in his five-year NHL career, going 19-11-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He will attempt to turn his season around versus the Golden Knights, who are only 8-8-1 since Dec. 15.