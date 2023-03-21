Per Colin Stephenson of Newsday, Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal against Carolina on Tuesday.

Shesterkin was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Penguins, stopping all 33 shots he faced en route to a convincing 6-0 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to six games in a home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's 21-7-6 on the road this year.