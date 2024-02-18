Shesterkin will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Islanders, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a 29-save shutout victory over Calgary on Monday. In 34 appearances this season, he has posted a 21-12-1 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Islanders sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.91 goals per contst.