Shesterkin will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Islanders, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Shesterkin is coming off a 29-save shutout victory over Calgary on Monday. In 34 appearances this season, he has posted a 21-12-1 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Islanders sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.91 goals per contst.
