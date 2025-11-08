Shesterkin will be between the home pipes versus the Islanders on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Despite a 4-5-2 record, Shesterkin has played great this season, as evident by his 2.26 GAA and .915 save percentage. Shesterkin was a perfect 4-0-0 against the Islanders last season, allowing only five goals on 141 shots. The Islanders are generating 3.21 goals per game this season, 13th in the NHL.