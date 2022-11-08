Shesterkin will defend the home net Tuesday against the Islanders, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Shesterkin's three-game win streak was halted by Boston last Thursday. He gave up four goals that night for just the second time this season. Shesterkin has a 6-1-2 record this season with a 2.41 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He has gone 1-6-1 versus the Islanders in his career, allowing 24 goals on 216 shots.
