Shesterkin will patrol the crease for Monday's home tilt against the Islanders.

Shesterkin lost to the Islanders in the first game of the season, giving up four goals on 33 shots. Since then, he's been stellar, going 3-1-1 with a 2.04 GAA and .921 save percentage. He'll have a good chance to continue that momentum facing an Islanders team that's averaging the third-fewest goals per game in the NHL.