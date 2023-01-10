Shesterkin will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Minnesota, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin is coming off 39-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils. He has a record of 18-6-6 this season with a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Wild sit 17th in the league this year with 3.15 goals per game.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gives up four in loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Comes out on top Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated to tend the twine Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Loses low-scoring goalie duel•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal versus Lightning•