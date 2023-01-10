Shesterkin will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Minnesota, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin is coming off 39-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils. He has a record of 18-6-6 this season with a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Wild sit 17th in the league this year with 3.15 goals per game.