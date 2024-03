Shesterkin will defend the home crease against Florida on Saturday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has struggled a bit over his last three starts, going 1-2-0 while giving up 10 goals on 80 shots (.875 save percentage). The 28-year-old netminder was terrific before that, as he is 29-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Shesterkin allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Mar. 4.