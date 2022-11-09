Shesterkin made 22 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

The Rangers took a 3-1 lead into the third period but Shesterkin uncharacteristically couldn't make it hold up, although none of the Islanders' third-period tallies were soft ones. After going 6-0-2 through his first eight starts this season, the 26-year-old has dropped two straight in regulation, and his 2.58 GAA and .910 save percentage are a far cry from last season's Vezina form.