Shesterkin stopped 28 of 33 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

This isn't a good look -- the Rangers led 4-2 for much of the third period. Shesterkin wasn't able to fend off the comeback, which saw Cutter Gauthier and Olen Zellweger score in the third period before Mason McTavish completed the Ducks' comeback in overtime. Shesterkin has now tasted defeat in five of his last six outings, allowing 19 goals in that 1-4-1 span. The 29-year-old is at a 24-26-5 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 55 starts this season. He'll likely cede the crease to Jonathan Quick for Saturday's game in San Jose, but Shesterkin will need to turn things around Wednesday versus the Wild to bolster the Rangers' pursuit of a playoff spot.