Shesterkin did his part Thursday, turning aside 39 of 42 shots. However, he didn't get any support from his offense as the Rangers were shut out 4-0 by Akira Schmid and the Devils. Shesterkin is now 2-3-0 in the postseason with a .938 save percentage. He'll be back in net Saturday with the Rangers looking to stay alive in Game 6.