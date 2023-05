Shesterkin allowed three goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Devils.

Shesterkin did his part to keep the Rangers in the game early, holding the Devils off the board in the first period. However, Shesterkin allowed a pair of goals in the second while the Rangers failed to crack Akira Schmid at the other end, eventually falling 4-0 in Game 7. Shesterkin finished the series 3-4 despite a solid .931 save percentage.