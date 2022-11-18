Shesterkin allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Shesterkin didn't get a lead to protect in this contest, though he was able to keep it close with a solid effort. Justin Schultz's second goal of the game at 3:39 of overtime sent Shesterkin to his first loss in three outings. The 26-year-old netminder is now at 8-2-3 with a 2.44 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 13 starts this season. The Rangers' road trip continues in San Jose on Saturday.