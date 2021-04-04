Shesterkin turned aside 27 of 29 shots Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.

Shesterkin was less than four minutes away from nabbing his 10th win of the season when Buffalo's Victor Olofsson scored from the high slot to square things at 2-2. Tage Thompson beat Shesterkin in the shootout, landing the 25-year-old sophomore on the wrong side of a decision for just the second time in his last eight starts (6-1-1). Shesterkin boasts a .937 save percentage since the start of February, allowing more than two goals in a start just once during that stretch.