Shesterkin stopped 42 of 44 shots but dropped a 3-2 shootout to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Shesterkin was outdueled Tuesday by Avalanche starter Alexandar Georgiev, his former teammate with the Rangers. In a matchup featuring 86 saves through overtime, Shesterkin dropped consecutive shootouts but remains unbeaten (3-0-2). Tuesday's start marked No. 100 of Shesterkin's four-year career.