Shesterkin made 31 saves in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Two of the pucks to get past Shesterkin came on Carolina power plays, including Jackson Blake's winner with just 13 seconds left in the extra frame. The star netminder heads towards the new year with a 6-3-2 record, 2.58 GAA and .907 save percentage over 11 starts in December.