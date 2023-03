Shesterkin allowed three goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Shesterkin extended his shutout streak to five periods, blanking Carolina through the first two periods after stifling the Penguins in his last start Saturday. However, the Canes scored three times in the final frame, handing the Rangers a 3-2 loss and stopping Shesterkin's winning streak at five games. The 27-year-old netminder falls to 32-12-7 with a .913 save percentage on the season.