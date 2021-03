Shesterkin turned aside 35 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

He was by far the busier goalie on the afternoon, facing a dozen more shots than Brian Elliott, and while Shesterkin put together a strong performance the same couldn't be said for the Rangers' offense. It's been the story of his season, as his sharp 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage have only gotten Shesterkin a 7-8-1 record.