Shesterkin stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Rangers did pretty well to limit the explosiveness of the Kings' offense, but they couldn't counter with enough offense to support Shesterkin. He dropped to 3-5-0 over his starting spree over the last eight games, though he's limited opponents to two or fewer goals five times in that stretch. The 29-year-old is now at 24-26-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 54 starts. The Rangers have a back-to-back up next, with games in Anaheim on Friday and in San Jose on Saturday, so look for Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick to split those starts.