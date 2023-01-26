Shesterkin made 32 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.

Pontus Holmberg beat Shesterkin on the game's first shot, but New York's netminder settled down and didn't allow another goal until Timothy Liljegren's game-tying marker with 4:11 left in regulation. After tying it up late, Toronto won it 19 seconds into overtime thanks to a Mitch Marner goal, dropping Shesterkin's record to 21-8-7.