Shesterkin made 32 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.
Pontus Holmberg beat Shesterkin on the game's first shot, but New York's netminder settled down and didn't allow another goal until Timothy Liljegren's game-tying marker with 4:11 left in regulation. After tying it up late, Toronto won it 19 seconds into overtime thanks to a Mitch Marner goal, dropping Shesterkin's record to 21-8-7.
