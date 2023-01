Shesterkin allowed two goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Shesterkin was excellent Sunday, turning aside 29 of 31 shots, but a Cole Caufield goal in the third period proved to be the difference in a 2-1 defeat. Shesterkin falls to 20-7-6 with a .918 save percentage on the season. The 27-year-old netminder will likely get Monday off, with the Rangers playing the second of a back-to-back, meaning his next start would come Thursday against the Bruins.