Shesterkin allowed three goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Shesterkin blanked the Penguins in the first period before surrendering a pair of power-play goals in the second and the eventual game-winner to Sidney Crosby in the third. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Shesterkin as he falls to 16-5-4 with a .918 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get back in the win column Thursday when the Rangers host the Islanders.