Shesterkin allowed four goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Shesterkin struggled again Thursday as the Rangers fell to St. Louis despite outshooting the Blues 42-to-20. It's the 28-year-old netminder's third loss in his last four starts -- he's allowed 16 goals on 94 shots in that span. Overall, Shesterkin is now 16-10-0 with a .901 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which could come as soon as Saturday in Washington.