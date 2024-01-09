Shesterkin allowed five goals on 25 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
Shesterkin struggled early, allowing three goals in the opening period en route to an eventual 6-3 defeat. Following a five-start winning streak, Shesterkin's dropped two of his last three outings, allowing 12 goals on 75 shots in that span. The 28-year-old netminder falls to 16-9-0 on the season with a .904 save percentage and 2.85 GAA. The Rangers are back in action Thursday in a road matchup with St. Louis.
