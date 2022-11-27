Shesterkin surrendered four third-period goals during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Oilers.

During the Rangers' first home game in 13 days, Shesterkin made 28 saves, but allowed four goals on eight third-period shots, allowing a 3-0 advantage to slip away during the collapse. "We might have had some bad periods, but I don't remember a four-goal period, so for tonight we were awful," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said, reported by nhl.com. "It's embarrassing. It's not acceptable." The Rangers fell to 8-2-1 when scoring first this season.