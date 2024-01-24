Shesterkin allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Shesterkin had a two-goal lead to protect entering the third period, but he let it slip away. Tomas Hertl completed the Sharks' comeback with a goal 1:29 into overtime. While Shesterkin has had some uneven play this season, he's at least managed to pile up his fair share of wins. He's won nine of his last 14 outings and is now at 19-11-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 31 appearances. The Rangers have a back-to-back up next, as they'll host the Golden Knights on Friday before visiting the Senators on Saturday.