Shesterkin made 34 saves in a 5-1 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Shesterkin celebrated his 28th birthday with his 15th win of the season Saturday. The only puck that got past him came off the stick of Nikita Kucherov, who one-timed a pass on the power play late in the second period. Shesterkin has won five straight games, allowing just eight goals in that span (.946 save percentage).