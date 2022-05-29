Shesterkin made 37 saves and picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory in Game 6 against the Hurricanes.

Shesterkin was involved in all facets of Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old netminder stopped 37 of 39 shots, recorded a pair of helpers and picked up an interference penalty as the Rangers defeated the Hurricanes to avoid elimination. Shesterkin's save percentage for the series sits at .949. He'll be back in net Monday for Game 7 in Raleigh.