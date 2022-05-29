Shesterkin made 37 saves and picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory in Game 6 against the Hurricanes.

Shesterkin was involved in all facets of Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old netminder stopped 37 of 39 shots, recorded a pair of helpers, and picked up an interference penalty as the Rangers defeated the Hurricanes to avoid elimination. Shesterkin now has a .949 save percentage in the series. He'll be back in net Monday for Game 7 in Raleigh.