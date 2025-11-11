Shesterkin made 27 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

The Rangers finally scored some goals and won their first game of the season at Madison Square Garden, but Shesterkin played a big role in the victory too as he shut down every Nashville skater except for rookie Matthew Wood, who beat him twice on the power play en route to a hat trick. Shesterkin has given up more than three goals only once in his last five starts, going 3-2-0 with a 2.79 GAA and .896 save percentage during that stretch as he tries to find some consistency along with his teammates.