Shesterkin made 27 saves in a 4-0 win over the Lightning on Thursday.
It was his sixth shutout of the season. Shesterkin was undecidedly un-Shesterkin-like this season, but much of that came from playing behind a squad that dropped from 114 points and a President's Trophy in 2023-24 to 85 points and a one-way ticket to the golf course. Shesty will be looking to exact revenge in 2025-26, so there's no need to drop him down draft lists.
