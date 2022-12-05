Shesterkin was the first goalie to exit the ice Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Blues.

Shesterkin has been subpar of late, giving up three or more goals in each of his last four contests for a pedestrian .903 save percentage and 1-2-1 record. A clash with the struggling Blues, who are stuck in a three-game losing streak, could be just the thing for Shesterkin to get his season back on track.