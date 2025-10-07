Shesterkin was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Penguins.

Shesterkin will be looking for a bounce-back campaign after managing just 27 victories in 61 regular-season appearances last year. It was the first time since 2020-21 that the 29-year-old backstop was unable to reach the 35-win threshold. Despite the lack of wins, Shesterkin still managed to post a solid 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage, good indicators that he'll be able to return to form this year.