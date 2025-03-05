Shesterkin was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home against Washington.

Shesterkin has secured victories in three of his last four outings while posting a 1.77 GAA and one shutout. A slow start to the season will likely result in the 29-year-old netminder missing the 30-win mark for the first time since 2020-21, but he seems to be finding his stride of late. With a back-to-back against the Senators and Blue Jackets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Shesterkin figures to split the next two games with Jonathan Quick.