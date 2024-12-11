Shesterkin was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he'll draw the start on the road against Buffalo.

Shesterkin is in the midst of a skid in which he's gone 1-5-0 with a 3.23 GAA and .900 save percentage over his last six starts. However, he's still seen plenty of playing time, as Wednesday's start will be his seventh over the Rangers' last nine games.