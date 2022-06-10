Shesterkin allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 5. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Shesterkin hadn't lost at home since a triple-overtime defeat to begin the playoff against the Penguins on May 3. A couple of long-range shots from Mikhail Sergachev -- one clean, one deflected off Ondrej Palat -- accounted for the goals against Shesterkin, who also took his third straight loss in the series. Despite his recent slip in play, the 26-year-old should be considered the favorite to start a must-win Game 6 on Saturday in Tampa.