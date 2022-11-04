Shesterkin turned aside 32 of 36 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. The reigning Vezina winner battled Linus Ullmark to a 1-1 tie through two periods, but the Rangers faded in the third as the Bruins took control and won their seventh straight game. It's only the second time in nine starts Shesterkin has given up more than three goals, and he sports a 6-1-2 record with a 2.41 GAA and .916 save percentage.