Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, indicating he will get the road start in Edmonton, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin is on a three-game winning streak, but faces the top scoring team in the NHL, as the Oilers are averaging 3.73 goals per game. Shesterkin is 24-8-7 with a 2.52 GAA and .915 save percentage this season, He gave up four goals on 32 shots in a loss to the Oilers on Nov. 26.