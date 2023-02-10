Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, indicating he will be between the home pipes versus Seattle, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin is 33-8-7 with a 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage this season. He has not allowed more than three goals in his last seven starts as he has once again become a top-five goaltender in the NHL. Shesterkin will face the Kraken, who have scored 3.49 goals per game, tied for fifth best in the NHL.