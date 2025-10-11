Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, and is slated to patrol the visiting crease in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Shesterkin has been sensational this season, allowing only one goal on 65 shots. He shut out the Sabres on Thursday, making 37 saves. The Penguins are off to a great start, beating Shesterkin and the Rangers on Opening Night 3-0, scoring twice into the empty net, and knocking off the Islanders on Thursday 4-3.