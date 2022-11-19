Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports, indicating he will defend the road goal against San Jose.

Shesterkin is 8-2-3 this season with a 2.44 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He is starting to get his game back in order after losing consecutive games Nov. 3 and 8 while giving up four goals in each contest. Since then, Shesterkin has gone 2-0-1, giving up six goals on 84 shots. He will face a Sharks team led by defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has 11 goals and 28 points, having played a hand in half of the Sharks' 56 goals this season.