Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will patrol the visiting crease in Colorado on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin saw his three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday in Vegas, as he allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 loss. Shesterkin is 7-7-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 16 starts this season. Shesterkin is in tough Thursday, as the Avalanche have lost only once in regulation time over their first 19 games of the season.