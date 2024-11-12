Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today, indicating he will protect the home net Tuesday versus Winnipeg.

During his last appearance, Shesterkin allowed five goals on 12 shots before being pulled in a 6-1 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 7. He has a 6-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.62 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 10 starts. Winnipeg has lost once through 15 games (14-1-0) in 2024-25 and ranks first in the league with 4.47 goals per game.