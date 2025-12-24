Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Four wins in last five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin made 29 saves in a 7-3 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.
The game was tight until the second half of the third period when Shesterkin's teammates scored five unanswered goals starting at the 8:10 mark to seal the win. He's 4-1-0 in his last five starts, but he's done it with a .887 save percentage, including two, four-goal games.
