Shesterkin made 29 saves in a 7-3 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

The game was tight until the second half of the third period when Shesterkin's teammates scored five unanswered goals starting at the 8:10 mark to seal the win. He's 4-1-0 in his last five starts, but he's done it with a .887 save percentage, including two, four-goal games.