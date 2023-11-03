Shesterkin made 26 saves in a 2-1 win over Carolina on Thursday.

The only puck that got past him came on the power play. Seth Jarvis scored after Sebastian Aho found him cutting up the middle. Jarvis got behind two defenders and then beat Shesterkin high on the glove side. He has won four straight games, and he has a 6-2-0 record with a 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage. It was simply another night at the office for one of the NHL's very best.