Shesterkin made 28 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Shesterkin surrendered two power-play goals in the second period, but then bricked things up, especially in overtime when he was the difference maker killing off two 4-on-3s to force the shootout. Shesterkin allowed 18 goals (.893) in his last six starts (3-2-1), but his overtime exploits Saturday could signal that this porous period is over.