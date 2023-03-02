Shesterkin made 25 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

The Rangers dressed only 11 forwards and five defensemen in front of Shesterkin with trade acquisition Patrick Kane yet to arrive up front and two regular blueliners unavailable. New York's depleted roster was seemingly saving its energy over the first two periods en route to a 2-1 deficit, but the Rangers carried play in the third period and overtime, leading to a second consecutive win for Shesterkin. The star netminder -- who improved to 27-10-7 -- will likely get the night off Thursday when the Rangers host the Senators, though the Madison Square Garden crowd will still have plenty to cheer about with Kane expected to make his Rangers debut.