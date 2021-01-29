Shesterkin made 23 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo.

New York carried play and held a 38-25 edge in shots, but Buffalo was able to erase a pair of one-goal deficits and get it to overtime. Shesterkin held the fort late after blowing a third-period lead against the Penguins in his last start, notching his first victory of 2020-21 courtesy of Alexis Lafreniere's overtime winner. The Russian netminder has failed to match the success from last season's brief NHL stint as a rookie, but perhaps Shesterkin will heat up now that he has a win under his belt.