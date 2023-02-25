Shesterkin stopped 17 of 22 shots before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak to begin the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Rangers completely fell apart in the second period, allowing four unanswered goals largely due to some lackadaisical defense and one really poor line change, and Shesherkin was lifted in a desperate attempt to flip the game's momentum. While he couldn't be faulted on any of the pucks that beat him Saturday, the Rangers may be leaning too much on their all-world goalie to bail them out -- Shesterkin's given up at least four goals in four straight starts and hasn't allowed fewer than three in seven straight, leaving him with a lackluster 2.67 GAA and .909 save percentage on the season.