Shesterkin turned aside 14 of 18 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Quick in the second period of Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

While it was a rough night for Shesterkin, none of the goals he allowed were particularly soft, as the first two came on defensive breakdowns in front of him and the last two came on Nashville power plays. The Rangers begin a five-game road trip Saturday in Seattle, and with Shesterkin having started four straight games to begin the season with a 2-2-0 record, a 3.14 GAA and .879 save percentage, it might be a good opportunity for Quick to make his first start with the Blueshirts and give the team's franchise netminder a chance to reset.